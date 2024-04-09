TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.48 and traded as high as C$12.49. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 880,836 shares.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

