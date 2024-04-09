TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($25.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410,685.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $356.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransCode Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

