TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($25.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410,685.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $356.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.
TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
