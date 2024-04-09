Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Down 1.6%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 1,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

