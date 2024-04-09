TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,137.73.

TDG opened at $1,233.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,175.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,025.35. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $714.98 and a 52-week high of $1,246.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

