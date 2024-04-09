Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $213.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.19.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $230.59 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

