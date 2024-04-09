Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 2.5 %

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

