Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 154,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 69,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

TFC stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

