Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

