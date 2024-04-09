Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

UBER stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

