UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Up 2.1 %

UiPath stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.37 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in UiPath by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 253,112 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

