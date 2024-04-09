Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) Plans GBX 2.45 Dividend

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ultimate Products Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:ULTP opened at GBX 148.72 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.50. Ultimate Products has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Dent purchased 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.24 ($6,346.34). In other Ultimate Products news, insider Simon Showman sold 48,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84), for a total value of £70,491.75 ($89,218.77). Also, insider Chris Dent bought 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £5,014.24 ($6,346.34). Company insiders own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

