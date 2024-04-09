Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.55.

Several research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

