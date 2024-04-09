United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

