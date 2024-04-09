United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.6 %

United States Steel stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

