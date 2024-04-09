United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of X opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $154,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $200,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,529,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,912,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.