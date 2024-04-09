V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

NYSE VFC opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.27%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

