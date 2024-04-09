Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 48.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $230.85 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.67.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

