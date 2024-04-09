Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.02 and a 200-day moving average of $474.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

