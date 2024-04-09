Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

