Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 1,230 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.83.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

