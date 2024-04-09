Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 7,844 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

