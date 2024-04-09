Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $479.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.18. The company has a market capitalization of $447.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.58 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

