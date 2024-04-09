Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $116.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

