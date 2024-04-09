Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $415.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.00 and a 200-day moving average of $334.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

