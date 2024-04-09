Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average of $225.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

