Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $751,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $410.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.58 and its 200 day moving average is $381.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.