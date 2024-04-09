Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $75.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

