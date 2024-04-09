Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,091 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

