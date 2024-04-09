Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $132.67 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

