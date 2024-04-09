Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in SEI Investments by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 507.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

