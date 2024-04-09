Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,327 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

