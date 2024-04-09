Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $253.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

