Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $69.20.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,639 shares of company stock worth $4,118,129 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

