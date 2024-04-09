Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $189.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.68 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

