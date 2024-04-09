Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of PFE opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
