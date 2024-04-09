Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of BBY opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

