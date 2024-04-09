Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,873 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $17,586,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $2,522,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $2,295,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

