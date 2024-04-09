Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,390 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

