Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 3,433 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

