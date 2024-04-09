Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 355 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

