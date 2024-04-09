Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $238.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.71. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.13 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

