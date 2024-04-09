Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $501.95 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $508.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

