Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 483,443 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.10% of Vimeo worth $54,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMEO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 450.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,572,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $621.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

