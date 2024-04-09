Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 98,685 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $53,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,114,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $21,441,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $21,014,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.