Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.25% of Columbus McKinnon worth $52,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 94.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 31.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Columbus McKinnon news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

