Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.50% of Outset Medical worth $51,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,292,000 after purchasing an additional 98,732 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 346,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OM opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 132.54% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King raised shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,783.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total transaction of $290,862.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at $104,554,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,783.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,167 shares of company stock worth $416,371. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

