Vanguard Group Inc. Has $54.36 Million Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,060,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.24% of Global Medical REIT worth $54,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $556.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.22%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

