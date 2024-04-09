Vanguard Group Inc. Has $54.93 Million Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.79% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $54,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after acquiring an additional 525,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 495,847 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 811,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,473,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $755.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

