Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,988 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.44% of Golden Entertainment worth $53,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

