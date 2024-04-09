Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 128,255 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.21% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $51,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after buying an additional 93,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 182,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 886,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 169,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $207,185.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $207,185.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929 over the last ninety days. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

